Sask. NDP says leaked memo showing ICU bed closure means recruitment plan failing

One bed in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) is temporarily closed until September, according to a leaked memo obtained by the NDP opposition.

On Wednesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck and Health Critic Vicki Mowat released the memo, claiming the Sask. Party’s recruitment strategies failed to staff the Regina General Hospital and avert the bed closure.

“While the Sask. Party says one thing publicly, their internal memos paint a much different picture. Their recruitment strategy isn’t working,” Beck said.

The memo, which was sent to hospital staff from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on June 28, said the bed would be closed from June 30, 2023 until Sept. 5, 2023.

“Due to multiple vacancies, staffing these beds over the last number of months has relied heavily on contract services,” the memo read.

The memo said staff contract positions in Regina’s medical intensive care unit were abruptly cancelled, even though replacement staff wouldn’t be in until late summer. The NDP said this is unacceptable.

“We need to be working with our healthcare workers on retention strategies while promoting some of our under-utilized staff, like our part-time and casual healthcare workers, into full-time positions to reduce the strain on the system,” Mowat said.

The memo does not say why the contract positions were cut.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the MICU at RGH is currently at 78 per cent occupancy, with seven out of nine beds filled.

“This is an average occupancy rate for this unit and it is anticipated that the closure of one MICU bed will not impact patient care,” the statement read.

The SHA said they use contracted staffing services when there are lengthy vacancies in the province, and service disruption measures may be necessary when the services are not available.

In late August, the province will implement an accelerated pathway for internationally educated nurses that will shorten the time it takes to be licensed from one year to 14 weeks, the statement said.

- With files from Wayne Mantyka