Sask. nears 1M vaccinations; reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan reported 60 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 76 recoveries and one death.

The person who died was in their 70s and from the Northwest zone. To date, 563 people in the province have died as a result of COVID-19.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four); Far Northeast (one); Northwest (nine); North Central (four); Saskatoon (27); Central West (one); Regina (nine); South Central (three); and Southeast (two) zones.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 69. The province says there are 743 cases considered active.

There are 79 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU in the North Central (one); Saskatoon (six); Central East (one); and Regina (four) zones.

VACCINES

Health-care workers gave 16,084 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the province to 997,818.

According to the province, 708,939 first doses have been administered and 288,879 people are fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province said 25 more COVID-19 cases were identified as variants of concern, bringing the total number of variant cases in the province to 11,955.

The government reported 224 variant cases were confirmed through whole genome sequencing. Of the 6,814 variant cases with identified lineages, 6,417 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 282 are Gamma (P.1), 105 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

MASK MANDATE TO LIFT JULY 11

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 69 per cent of all residents 12 and older have their first shot.

STEP 2 STARTS SUNDAY

Saskatchewan began the second phase of its reopening plan Sunday as certain public health measures loosened across the province.

Step 2, which was triggered when 70 per cent of people age 30 and older got their first dose, will allow 15 people at private indoor gatherings. There will be a 150 person limit at public and private outdoor gatherings.

Step 3 will start on July 11.

45+ ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District is now 18 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.