Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games

It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

“Thinking about where I was at, helped me to succeed," said track and field athlete Leland Sylvestre.

"I don’t think I would be able to pull out what I did, especially in the high jump."

Around 5,000 athletes and coaches from across Canada participated in the annual competition – this year taking place in Halifax.

A total of 430 Indigenous athletes and 100 coaches made up Saskatchewan’s delegation.

“It’s just benefiting the Indigenous community in Saskatchewan as a whole," said Mike Tanton, team Saskatchewan's chef de mission.

"I just look at sport as something instrumental in developing young people.”

For some athletes, it was their first travel experience ever.

“The gold is great, the medal is great, but we also just want everybody to go there and have fun and do their best," said Kendra Farmar, track and field coach.

Sylvestre said he plans to participate again and is grateful for his experience.

“The coaches helped me anyway they could. I don’t know how to say to coaches but just thank you.”

He'll get his next chance in 2027, when the games will be held a bit closer to home in Calgary.