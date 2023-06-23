Sask. NHL star competes in PGA tour at Elk Ridge

Golfers playing in the PGA Tour of Canada competed against an NHL star at Elk Ridge on Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jacket Forward Cole Sillinger, 20, has traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week.

“I understand I'm not a pro golfer and just out here. I'm just (going to) be taking it all in and having a smile on my face,” Sillinger said in an interview with CTV News.

He was born in Ohio, but grew up in Regina where he played golf competitively. Eventually he put the sport on the back burner while he pursued his hockey career. Sillinger told CTV News he typically spends his morning training for hockey, and then he hits the links.

“I try to get out a couple times a week and continue to do that. It’s a huge passion of mine,” he said.

Sillinger still spends his summers at courses around Saskatchewan, including the Elk Ridge Resort.

“We try to get up here once a summer and spend a weekend here. It’s a great getaway,” he said.

“I just love it up here.”

Sillinger is one of three sponsor exemptions in the Saskatchewan Open. He said he feels confident after getting some rounds in before the tournament.

“We’ll see what happens, but I feel pretty good,” he said.