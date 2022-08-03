Sask. nurse practitioner offers support in Ukraine

Rachel Johnson has worked in tough conditions before so when the opportunity to head to Ukraine with Canadian Medical Assistance Teams was offered, she didn't hesitate.

“I spent a lot of time working in the north. And so that sort of resource-limited aspect is a type of practice that I really enjoy,” she told CTV News.

She left on May 30 for a three-week trip to offer nursing help to those fleeing the combat zone. Based in western Ukraine, Johnson said she didn’t see any of the ongoing conflict first hand, but heard stories from her patients.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around the horror of what is happening," she said.

“Every single person, whether directly or indirectly, has been affected by the war.”

She said that while she was there to provide medical care for people, they also helped Ukrainians process what was happening.

“There were tons of people coming in and it was a place that they could cry and express their distress in their reality of what they were dealing with, and then leave with a smile on their face. It was powerful.”

Johnson said that so many of the stories will stick with her, including one about a woman who came seeking medical care but also needed to talk about what she was going through.

“She spent a lot of time talking with us and talking about what she's seen the horrors that she's seen, the anger that she has about the situation, the sense that she has that the world had abandoned them,” she said. “She hadn't expected to see people from Canada or around the world there to help. She didn't feel so abandoned and then left with I wouldn't even say is optimism, (but) like this deep belief that Ukraine was going to rise up.

“There was another girl who had come in and I think she was about 17-years-old or something and had said that that day, that particular day, was supposed to be her prom. She had a beautiful prom dress, and she was so excited to go but now she had to flee her city. I guess her high school had been shelled.”

Johnson described the experience as “profound.”

“I think that one of the most profound things was the most unimaginable horrors, what's happening to them,” she said. “Yet, they carry on, and yet they have a smile on their face, and are grateful for even small amounts that we were able to do and just grateful that we're even there, and having this steadfast belief that Ukraine will overcome this.

“I don't know if I've ever seen that level of resilience before in my life.”

She said the team she was working with made all the difference.

“It was because of the team that I was with that we were able to do as much as we were able to do. And being able to rely on each other and process things together."

Johnson said there were nine people on her team and there were five provinces represented.