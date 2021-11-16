Sask. offering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday

Saskatchewan vaccination clinics will begin offering doses of the single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine starting on Wednesday.

The province’s initial supply of 2,500 Janssen vaccines will be administered through Saskatchewan Health Authority Clinics starting on Nov. 17.

Clinics are scheduled to be available in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Prince Albert, Melfort, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Lloydminster.

The province noted that inclement weather could delay vaccine deliveries.

The Janssen vaccine will be available to residents 18 years and older. The clinics in these locations will be walk-in only, on a first come, first served basis.

Saskatchewan residents who receive the Janssen vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the shot.