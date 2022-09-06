Sask. offers loan forgiveness for rural veterinarians

Saskatchewan veterinary practices that service livestock in rural or remote communities can now apply for loan forgiveness with the Government of Saskatchewan.

"We recognize that the veterinarian shortages in rural Saskatchewan will take ongoing collaboration to resolve," Agriculture Minister David Marit said.

"The Government of Saskatchewan takes this issue seriously and is committed to continuing to find additional solutions.”

Those in the profession can have up to $20,000 of student loan debt forgiven, according to a government press release.

"This expansion will ensure that veterinary professionals providing services to smaller communities are eligible for the program," Advanced Education Minister Gordon S. Wyant, Q.C. said.

"It is a positive step forward in addressing the need for veterinarians and veterinary technologists in rural and under-serviced communities in Saskatchewan."

To qualify, veterinarians and veterinary technologists must have at least 400 hours of service in a remote or rural community in the past year, have started working remotely or in a rural community after Jan. 1, 2021, and have a license to practice in Saskatchewan. Applicants need to fill in their paperwork within 90 days of their year of service.

"Our industry, like many others, is facing a shortage of vets which can negatively impact our industry, our ability to expand, our need for an established vet/client relationship for access to drugs and even animal welfare,” Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Chair Arnold Balicki said in the release.

“We had raised concerns with the government previously around the qualifying parameters for this program. We truly appreciate that they took our concerns to heart and made the necessary changes to allow clinics in larger centres such as Prince Albert, who also serve rural clients, to now qualify."