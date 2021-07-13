Sask. officer charged after owning personal gun without license: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A Waskesiu RCMP officer has been charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, RCMP said in a news release.
On Jan. 28, RCMP received information leading them to conduct a firearms registry check on the officer, police say.
The check revealed the officer’s personal firearms license was expired, which meant he could not legally posses the .22 caliber pistol he owned.
The pistol was not related to the officer’s policing duties and he surrendered it, according to the release.
Sgt. Rene Giroux was charged June 30 and is set to appear in Montreal Lake Cree Nation Court on Sept. 2.
He remains on active duty.
An internal Code of Conduct review is underway.
-
Paddle boarder drowns off Port Elgin, Ont. shorelineOPP say a 38-year-old Burlington, Ont. man has drowned after falling from his paddle board in Lake Huron.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps fire esports gamer for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' commentsThe Vancouver Whitecaps have fired esports gamer Agit Katilmis, citing 'inappropriate and unprofessional comments' during a recent online game.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in 'random' Friday shootingsA 49-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after a pair of shootings on Friday sent two people to hospital.
-
3 more cases of COVID-19 found on Vancouver IslandThe new cases were among 33 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
-
Saskatoon firefighters help driver crawl out of sunroof after rolloverJust after noon on Tuesday, Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a rollover at the intersection of Eighth Street and Arlington Avenue.
-
From Sydney to Sable Island: helicopter tour offers rare tourism experienceFor the first time, helicopter tours are being offered between one Maritime island – and another that is rarely seen. Breton Air, based in Sydney, N.S., is planning commercial tours between Cape Breton Island and Sable Island.
-
Regina city council to debate bylaw to ban conversion therapy WednesdayRegina city council is set to debate a bylaw that would ban conversion therapy in the Queen City at a meeting Wednesday.
-
'Grasping at straws': Restaurants struggling to hire staff in time for reopeningAs restaurants in Waterloo Region prepare to reopen to the public for indoor dining, some businesses are facing staffing issues.
-
Calgary student interning in NASA programA passion for science and technology has landed a 17-year-old Calgarian on the doorstep of a legendary U.S space program.