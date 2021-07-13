Sask. officer charged after owning personal gun without license: RCMP

A Waskesiu RCMP officer has been charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, RCMP said in a news release.

On Jan. 28, RCMP received information leading them to conduct a firearms registry check on the officer, police say.

The check revealed the officer’s personal firearms license was expired, which meant he could not legally posses the .22 caliber pistol he owned.

The pistol was not related to the officer’s policing duties and he surrendered it, according to the release.

Sgt. Rene Giroux was charged June 30 and is set to appear in Montreal Lake Cree Nation Court on Sept. 2.

He remains on active duty.

An internal Code of Conduct review is underway.