Sask. officials hope direct flights to Minneapolis boost tourism and business opportunities

Local and provincial officials announced details on WestJet offering direct flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis this summer.

Starting on June 19th, people will be able to fly directly to the major city for flights starting at $193. Flights will run three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“So what this really allows for is for passengers from Saskatoon to connect through Minneapolis to 120 different connections that can take you all over the United States,” CJ Dushinski, VP of business development and service quality at the Saskatoon airport, said.

Dushinski says the route will open WestJet up to Delta Airlines domestic network. She says the airport did have service to Minneapolis before the pandemic with Delta and United for non-stop service.

“(It’s) very important for our hunting and fishing and outfitters and tourism for the city, it was a very popular route and we’re happy that WestJet has recognized the value in the popularity of this route,” Dushinski said.

Many travellers in the province faced cancellations and troubles while flying to their destinations during the summer and Christmas break. Andy Gibbons, VP of external affairs with WestJet, says he “feels” for the guests who had bad experiences and that they’re “commitments to make the issues where we’ve failed better.”

“So we’re committed to that and to our guests to making things right but at the same time part of making things right is opening up new economic opportunities,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons says the flight announcement is a way to help people “rebuild their trust” with the airline. Gibbons says in order for the routes to be successful, WestJet will do everything it can to make sure flights are full.

Mayor Charlie Clark says it’s important for airlines and the city to have a “strong working relationship” as people try to travel to their destinations on direct flights.

Clark says the flights aren’t just an opportunity for Saskatoon and area residents, but for all people in the northern part of the province. He says in order for the city to have good connections and grow, it’s important to have flights available for people to come in.

According to WestJet’s website, the airline will increase its capacity to and from Saskatoon by 50 per cent and Regina by 67 per cent in comparison to 2022.

Starting June 2, WestJet will also be offering direct flights to Kelowna twice a week.