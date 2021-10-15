Sask. officials to provide update on COVID-19 response
Saskatchewan officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Friday morning.
The Emergency Operations Centre will be hosting a media teleconference at 11 a.m.
Last week, the Saskatchewan government transferred control of COVID-19 management to the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC).
The PEOC will be responsible for providing COVID-19 information to the public, and will “establish normalized briefings through media availability,” according to the province. It will also manage staffing across the provincial healthcare system and deploy necessary supports.
On Thursday, the Government of Saskatchewan reported five COVID-19 deaths and 315 new cases.
There are 335 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 75 in intensive care. Of the 335 patients, 251, 75 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
More details to come…
