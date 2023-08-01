Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record

Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.

During a news conference Tuesday morning Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency vice-president Steve Roberts said the number of fires so far this year has already surpassed the five-year average.

"So the situation in Saskatchewan this morning is we have 54 active wildfires — 370 wildfires so far this year. The 10-year average is 415, the five-year average is 312. So we're above the five-year average but not quite at the 10-year average," Roberts explained.

However, in terms of surface area ravaged by wildfires, Roberts said 1.2 million hectares have been scorched this year which greatly surpasses the 10-year average of 442,000 hectares.

The highest number of fires ever recorded came in 2015, with a total of 720, Roberts said.

The same year a record 1.7 million hectares were destroyed, according to Roberts.

Roberts said the SPSA is currently focused on two fires in particular, the Todos fire near Fon du Lac and the Hamil fire near Wollaston Lake.

He said Fon Du Lac was in the midst of a community-led evacuation due to smoke, moving the most vulnerable residents out of the community.

The Todos fire is nearly 4000 hectares and not considered contained. Helicopters and air tankers have been helping in the fight against the blaze.

"As of the last 24 hours, we have started to receive rain on that fire so that's going to make significant improvements on the actions there," Roberts said.

The Hamil fire is just over 4000 hectares and is not contained, according to Roberts.

He said smoke from the fire has prompted intermittent road closures on Highway 905.

Roberts said the SPSA is concerned heading into the August long weekend because most of the fires this season have been human-caused — though dry conditions have helped them burn fiercer and spread farther.

"There have been more human-caused fires then than lightning cause fires, that will shift as we go through the year," Roberts said.

"Predominantly human-caused fires start earlier in the year … but the number is significant in Saskatchewan and that's why we're very concerned about people being proactive and taking prevention measures."