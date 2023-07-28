Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say

Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.

“Online scams may occur when a scammer impersonates a rental housing provider, copies photos from reputable housing platforms, republish the photos, and then attempts to rent the unit to unsuspecting victims,” read a news release from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan (BBB) and Saskatchewan Landlord Association (SKLA).

The rental housing provider will then promise keys to a unit in exchange for an e-transfer meant to cover a security deposit, rent, or both, the release said.

“Once the transfer has occurred, the fraudulent rental housing provider disappears and, in many cases, the victim doesn’t receive any access to the property.”

In extreme cases, the alleged fraudster has arranged an appointment with a locksmith for the tenant to gain access to the property using an illegitimate rental agreement.

The release said that given the significant negative impacts on the housing industry, consumers and locksmiths are urged to remain vigilant.

Renters are advised to never send money to a potential tenant until the property has been seen and an agreement has been signed.

The release said that tenants should also “connect with the rental housing provider by phone or in-person to ensure they are legitimate, and that the property is, in fact, available.”

A legitimate rental housing provider will be transparent about the application and rental process, the release said.