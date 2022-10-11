Sask. opens registration for third flight of Ukrainian refugees from Poland

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it’s preparing to welcome a third flight of around 200 displaced Ukrainians.

The province made the announcement in a news release Tuesday. The flight, which is being planned in partnership with humanitarian organizations such as Solidaire and Open Arms, is set to arrive in Regina on Oct. 25.

“Saskatchewan has a bond with Ukraine, and this ongoing support will continue to strengthen that bond,” Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Jeremy Harrison said in the news release.

“But more importantly it will improve the lives of those who have faced so much since this conflict began."

Approximately 2,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the start of the War in Ukraine in late February.

The Government of Saskatchewan signed a memorandum of understanding with Solidaire and Open Arms to partner on five humanitarian flights in total by Mar. 23, 2022.

The province noted that Ukrainians arriving in Saskatchewan will have access to temporary accommodations as well as services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

Information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by calling 1-833-613-0485 or emailing ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca.

Previous flights of displaced Ukrainians coming to Saskatchewan have been required to land at larger centers due to the Regina International Airport not having the required equipment to offload and service larger aircraft, such as the Boeing 787.

“We continue with discussions, the airport authorities and our partners on what is possible as far as logistics,” Minister Harrison told CTV News.

“We absolutely believe that we should have the capacity in Saskatchewan to handle [Boeing] 787’s arriving here.”

Smaller aircraft shuttles bringing Ukrainians from larger airports to Saskatchewan is estimated to cost the Government of Saskatchewan approximately $250,000.