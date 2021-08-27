Sask. Opposition NDP criticizes province for not implementing additional COVID-19 measures

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for the provincial government to act to reduce the potential impact of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili, who is a family doctor, attended a physician town hall hosted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Thursday night. He said the presentation lays out a “grim picture” of the coming wave in Saskatchewan.

During the presentation, health officials highlighted the increasing case count, growing number of hospitalizations and low vaccination coverage in the province.

Meili said doctors are discouraged.

“What struck me the most wasn’t just those numbers, it was the frustration, the fear, the anger that I was hearing from physicians,’” he said.

The NDP called for the province to put measures in place, including developing a proof of vaccination pass, vaccine mandates for large events, indoor mask mandates and vaccination requirements for school staff and healthcare workers.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the government is not considering implementing a proof of vaccination policy and while the province recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places, the face covering is not mandatory.

Meili criticized the government for not putting any additional requirements in place, saying the premier and the health minister no longer care.

“The leadership on the frontlines is asking the government to act to save our lives. And Scott Moe and Paul Merriman have simply said no. They don’t care,” he said.

“These are irresponsible, stupid men who have made choices that have cost too many lives and will only cost more.”