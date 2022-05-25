Sask. optometrist's remote clinics helping bring eye care to First Nations communities

A Saskatchewan optometrist is helping improve accessibility to optical care in rural areas by offering remote clinics.

Dr. Shannon Gatrell travels around the province visiting rural First Nations communities to perform eye exams in schools.

“In any rural community, sometimes it's just hard to get into the city and get this stuff done so anything we can do to get this stuff done and improve access in schools is good,” said Gatrell.

Dr. Gatrell is excited to be back doing remote clinics after the COVID-19 pandemic halted them for the past two years. She said more accessibility is needed in rural communities.

“When I first started coming out, it was probably close to half of the kids that had never had their eyes checked, so there’s definitely a need,” she said.

“Much of what children learn is visual, it comes in through the visual system. Sometimes eye conditions almost mimic learning disabilities when actually they just need glasses so it's important to get them caught when they’re little.”

Those working in the communities that Gatrell visits also recognize the importance of her role.

“She is the first Indigenous optometrist from Ochapowace so she is not only good at what she does, but she’s also a very positive role model for our students,” said Sandy Pinay-Schindler, the director of education for Cowessess First Nation.

Gatrell plans to continue taking her practice on the road, with the hopes of adding more communities to her list of stops in the future.