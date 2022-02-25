Sask. outfitter anticipates rebound as COVID-19 measures are relaxed

Tazin Lake Lodge has been closed the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting U.S. visitors, but it is anticipating having a fully booked up summer this year.

"We're expecting to be right back where we were before the pandemic started," said the co-owner of Tazin Lake Lodge, Barry Prall. "Without our American clientele, our camp was just not feasible to run."

The outfitters lodge relies on 90 per cent of its business to come from the United States. The lodge is located near the Northwest Territories border and operates from June to mid-September.

"Probably sitting at about three-quarters of the season," said Prall. We're just excited to get going again."

Prall says COVID testing for entry into the country and the Saskatoon airport not having inbound and outbound international flights caused the most difficulties for the lodge.

"Just a lot of extra cost for clients, and both those being rectified now is huge for us," he said.

Tourism Saskatoon is hoping with the lifting of restrictions more and more people will consider coming to the city.

"We really are optimistic of expanding the experiences in our city to people outside of our borders," said the CEO of Tourism Saskatoon, Stephanie Clovechuk. "That consumer confidence piece has been our biggest challenge, and of course, public health restrictions and access to our community."

The group has been promoting the city in other provinces, while also trying to attract visitors internationally. This year, it's forecasting an economic impact of $20 million coming in from events such as the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

That number is up from the past two years but down from previous years where $45 million was generated.

"We're still seeing that lag in the revenues generated and that lag in the visitation as well," said Clovechuk.

Travel agency sees uptick

Travel is starting to kick back up again, according to at least one Saskatoon travel agency.

Vision Travel has two locations in Saskatoon, and both are experiencing higher than average call volumes.

"Ever since the government's announcement of the loosening of restrictions a few weeks ago, we have been busy," said Director of Leisure Sales for Western Canada, Vision Travel Julie Skinner. "Our offices in the prairies are getting inquiries for people looking to go away on spring break and beyond."

Skinner reports her company is experiencing a 25 per cent increase in calls for people looking to get away. According to Skinner, Vision Travel is booking people on the prairies for warm destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean. Skinner credits part of the surge to the availability of antigen tests to get back into Canada versus taking a PCR test.

"The phones are ringing and our advisors are really busy. People are not so inclined to go online or try to do things themselves," she said.

The company is at about 50 per cent of its historical volume compared to where it was at in 2019. A new challenge the company is facing is issues in Europe and with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.