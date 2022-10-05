Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons

Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.

"Last year we had a lot of people inquiring about October camping, and so this year we thought let's make it reservable online and see how many people are interested,” Jennifer Johnson with Sask. Parks said.

Eight parks will be open until the end of October including Blackstrap, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Douglas and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks.

Five parks will be open year-round. Throughout the fall and winter, people can book sites from Oct.1 to March 15 at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks.

Camp sites can be booked online.

There will be some services reduced during the off-season.

“It depends on a park-by-park basis. We’ll try to keep as many services available as possible, but as the weather becomes less predictable we do have to turn somethings off,” Johnson said.

During the winter, Echo Valley Provincial Park will have electricity and five campsites available, according to park manager Shelley Maclean.

“The winter season here in Saskatchewan is our longest season. We really want to help educate residents and visitors to the things you can do in the winter, to make it more bearable and enjoyable,” Maclean said.

Maclean added there will be snow shoeing, cross country ski trails and a skating path at the park during the winter months.

Three Yurts will be available for booking. Yurts are insulated dwellings and are usually booked-up during the summer months according to Maclean.

Darren Zawyrucka and his family booked a Yurt at the park during the fall season.

“The fall colours in the trees are just outstanding right now,” Zawyruck said.

“We’re camping right now, for one the weather is good, but we’re busy in the summer, and we’ll extend our camping season as long as we can,” he added.

He said he plans to come back for the winter season.

“I think we would definitely give it a shot in the winter. I mean I probably wouldn’t do minus 30, but you know, minus five, minus 10, snow on the ground, I would come and check that out and have a fire,” he said.