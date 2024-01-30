Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
According to a statement from the caucus, Lawrence’s decision comes as an "active police investigation" is occurring into historical complaints “unrelated to his duties as an MLA.”
Lawrence will sit as an independent member of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly going forward.
He is fully cooperating with the police investigation, according to the statement.
CTV News has reached out to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and RCMP for more information.
Lawrence previously announced he would not run in the next provincial election.
In August of 2023, Lawrence was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash. He remained in hospital for several weeks recovering from his injuries.
Lawrence represents the second MLA in the past three months to leave the Saskatchewan Party Caucus – following Ryan Domotor’s expulsion.
