Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024

Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.

In a post to X, Moe announced that current Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, former Education Minister Dustin Duncan, current Minister of Advanced Education Gord Wyant and Don McMorris will not seek re-election in 2024.

The MLAs currently hold five portfolios between them.

“Thank you Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord for your many years of service and commitment to your constituents and our province, for all your hard work and for your friendship,” Moe said in his post.

Harpauer, the MLA for Humboldt, current finance minister and deputy premier was first elected in 1999 and has been re-elected five times since. She is the longest-serving female cabinet minister in Canada at either the federal and provincial level.

According to the provincial government’s website, Harpauer has served as Minister of Government Relations and Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs. She has also served as Minister of Social Services, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the Status of Women, Minister of Education, Minister of Crown Investments, Minister responsible for SGI, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, and as Provincial Secretary.

Duncan was first elected as the MLA for Weyburn-Big Muddy in a by-election in June of 2006, when he was 26. Duncan currently holds eight portfolios and in the past has served as the minister of education and health.

Wyant was first elected as the MLA for Saskatoon Northeast in a by-election in October 2010. Currently the minister of advanced education, Wyant was also deputy premier, minister of justice and attorney general, minister of education, and minister responsible for SaskBuilds and Priority Saskatchewan.

The Sask. Party initially announced Wyant as its nominee for the Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis constituency in September 2023.

McMorris has been the MLA for Indian Head-Milestone since 1999. He currently manages two portfolios and previously served as deputy premier, minister of health among other portfolios.

According to Moe, the four MLAs represent 80 years of combined political experience.

“That’s not easy to replace,” he said. “But at the same time, every government and every party needs renewal and I respect the decision that Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord all made – that it's time for renewal in their constituencies and for a new chapter in each of their lives.”

Currently, the deadline for a provincial election in Saskatchewan is Oct. 28, 2024.