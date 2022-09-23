Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations

Lutheran Church-Canada (LCC) is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger.

In a statement posted on its website, the church said Todd Guggenmos had been "publically accused of harassing an individual online."

The church also said it had received a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Guggenmos' account that condones sexual relationships between adults and minors.

“We are committed to finding out the truth and are currently arranging for the engagement of an external investigator,” the LCC statement said.

“No person deserves to face harassment, as alleged in these complaints. And our church body strongly condemns pedophilia.”

LCC said Guggenmos has been placed on leave pending the outcome of its investigation.

Guggenmos serves in Saskatchewan's Triune Lutheran Parish — which includes churches in the communities of Langenburg, Landestreu and MacNutt.

The investigation comes after allegations of online harassment were made by blogger Tammy Robert concerning the Twitter account, @NotTammyR.

In a blog post, Robert said the tweets originating from the account were “breathtakingly vile.”

Robert said the account directed “vicious, personal attacks” at her over a roughly two-year period.

Robert said she believes Guggenmos is behind the account, based on “enterprising internet sleuths” who allegedly outed him.

CTV News has contacted Robert and is awaiting a response.

In a message to CTV News, Guggenmos said he is looking forward to receiving the report from the independent investigation.

“I did not ever tweet anything about sexual relations with minors. That tweet is an obvious fake and is libel,” Guggenmos said.

Robert alleges when she confronted Guggenmos, he denied the allegations.

Shortly after, his personal Twitter account and the @NotTammyR page were both deleted simultaneously, Robert alleges in her blog post.