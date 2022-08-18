iHeartRadio

Sask. PC Party appoints interim president

Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Leader Rick Swenson speaks to CTV News on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016

Saskatchewan’s Progressive Conservative Party has announced a longtime party member will be taking on the interim president position.

Rick Swenson stepped down from the leadership role in 2016. At the time, he had served as the PC Party head for over 10 years.

He will stay in the position until the party’s annual general meeting where a new president can be elected.

Swenson takes over for Victor Teece who took over as president earlier this year.

