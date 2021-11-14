Sask. Pen inmate captured after missing during evening count
A 25-year-old minimum-security inmate unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary has been arrested after a few hours on the lam.
At around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 14, Sask. Pen inmate Duran Laplante was apprehended by the Prince Albert Police Service, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a news release.
Laplante had been reported missing during the evening count in the minimum-security unit at the prison on Nov. 13 at around 10 p.m., CSC said.
When Sask. Pen staff discovered Laplante missing, CSC contacted Prince Albert RCMP and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release.
Laplante is currently serving a sentence of three years and three months after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with a stabbing in downtown Saskatoon in August 2018.
CSC said it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances around this incident.
-
-
New Brunswick reports a COVID-19-related death, 65 new cases on SundayNew Brunswick is reporting one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Sask. bull rider crowned 2021 PBR Canada ChampionA Saskatchewan bull rider has solidified his name in Professional Bull Riders (PBR) history, becoming the third multi-time national champion.
-
Residents reminded to 'pocket your keys' to prevent vehicle theftThe South Bruce OPP is reminding residents to “pocket your keys” to help prevent vehicles from being stolen.
-
Gift of Lights holiday display returns to BingemansA family-friendly light display has returned to Kitchener.
-
University of Saskatchewan Huskies seek 20th Hardy Cup after dominant Canada West semifinal winThe University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team beat the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal 39-17, punching its ticket to the Hardy Cup against the University of Manitoba Bisons.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast CalgaryInvestigators are working to learn more about a shooting in southeast Calgary that sent a man to hospital.
-
Afro Festival held in Waterloo RegionThe African Women's Alliance of Waterloo Region was celebrating African culture with others Saturday afternoon.
-
House deemed not livable after fire outside of GuelphA Saturday evening fire just outside of Guelph has made a house unlivable.