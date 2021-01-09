A Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate died in hospital Friday as a result of complications related to COVID-19, Correctional Service Canada said in a news release.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death,” the release said.

This is the fourth federally-sentenced inmate to die with a COVID-19 diagnosis, CSC said.

“CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions. We also work closely and collaboratively with local public heath partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”