Sask. Penitentiary inmates test positive for COVID-19

At least five inmates at Saskatchewan Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said it is “closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.”

CSC said that in-person visits were being temporarily suspended and other options are available for inmates to connect with family and support networks.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff, according to CSC.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice,” CSC said in a news release.

“All staff are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) including, for example, medical masks, respirators, and face shields. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.”

Inmates have been offered vaccines since January 2021, and a third dose or booster is also being offered.