Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside

Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

The package was seized on April 5 in the recreation yard of the medium security unit, CSC said in a news release.

The package included crystal meth, marijuana, fentanyl, tobacco and suboxone pills, according to the agency.

It also included a smartphone, charging cord and charging block, CSC said.

Police are investigating.

CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, including a telephone tip line.