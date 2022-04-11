Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada (CSC).
The package was seized on April 5 in the recreation yard of the medium security unit, CSC said in a news release.
The package included crystal meth, marijuana, fentanyl, tobacco and suboxone pills, according to the agency.
It also included a smartphone, charging cord and charging block, CSC said.
Police are investigating.
CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, including a telephone tip line.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.