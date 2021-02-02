Iconic philanthropist Jacqueline Shumiatcher has died at the age of 97.

“We are so saddened to learn that Jacqui Clay Shumiatcher passed away last night,” read a Facebook statement posted by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. “Jacqui will be greatly missed.”

Shumiatcher was a champion of the arts in Saskatchewan. She, and her late husband Morris, provided financial assistance to various institutions, including the Globe Theatre, the MacKenzie Art Gallery, the University of Regina and the Regina Symphony Orchestra.

She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017 and received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2001.

Tributes to Shumiatcher were posted on social media by the organizations she supported and those who knew her.

It is with great sadness that we share that our longtime supporter, Jacqui Shumiatcher has passed away.



She has been an incredible supporter of the arts in Regina and our work for decades. Her legacy can been seen in many areas around our city and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/wv8scdDWWQ

Thread: We mourn the passing in Regina of Dr. Jacqui Shumiatcher, OC, SOM. She, with her husband Morris "Shumy" Shumiatcher, were givers: whether to a charitable cause, the university, or to the arts - they gave so much of themselves. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/XObsE17IsW