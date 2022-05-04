Sask. photographer says sixth place World Photographic Cup finish 'seems like a dream'

A Saskatchewan photographer has taken home a sixth-place finish at the World Photographic Cup awards, held May 2 in Rome.

Deborah MacEwen, of Warman, had submitted a photo of a diving whale set against snow-covered Alaskan mountains.

“There are no words to express how exciting it is to be in Rome, Italy representing our beautiful country," she said in a news release.

"I am so very proud and humbled to have received sixth place on this world stage. It really seems like a dream and I don’t want to wake up."

The World Photographic Cup is a global team photography competition meant to unite photographers in a spirit of friendship and cooperation. The 2022 competition attracted entries from 35 nations.

Michelle Valberg, from Ottawa, won gold in the nature category.

Louis-Philippe Provost, of Gatineau Que., earned an 8th place finish in the Commercial category.

To view Team Canada’s 2022 submission visit: https://wpcteamcanada.com/