Sask. pilots new program to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations

A pilot project, which allows the province to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations to live in Saskatchewan as permanent residents, has made its debut in the province.

The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) prioritizes those with particular skills that are in high demand in the province. All but one of the nations targeted in the project are from Europe.

Rhonda Rosenberg, executive director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan, said the organization is overall feeling positive about the program and believe the intent of policy makers was good.

However, she said the organization has concerns regarding the qualifications for the program.

“We need to make sure that we are not selecting people based on who’s already here,” she said. “I think that this is where it could be perhaps problematic. In our communities, we value everybody’s contributions and not just those who are of European heritage.”

Saskatchewan is currently the only province piloting this program. It is unclear if other provinces will pick it up.