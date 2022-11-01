Sask. police ask public for evidence in officer-involved shooting

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Saskatoon on October 27.

Ronald Glen Herman died as a result of the incident.

The fatal shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avenue E North, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the home following a report of a man with a gun. Herman was armed at the time of the shooting, according to police.

RPS is asking anyone who witnessed the event or has video evidence to contact them.

“The male was in breach of release conditions and had removed his electronic monitoring device,” Chief Troy Cooper said in a press release.

“Officers reported the male pointed his firearm at them both inside and outside the multi-unit residence. Members of the Tactical Support Unit made entry into the home in an attempt to ensure the safety of the other occupants in the building. As we have previously released, it was at that time they were confronted by the suspect and the fatal shooting occurred.”

Herman was shot by police earlier this year near the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue U.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound following the Feb. 24 incident.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is assisting in the investigation.