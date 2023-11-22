Sask. police caught 497 impaired drivers in October, SGI says
Police throughout the province caught 497 impaired drivers during the month of October, results from Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) Traffic Safety Spotlight said.
Those offences included 201 criminal code charges, and 296 administrative suspensions, which are not criminal charges, according to a news release from SGI.
The spotlight said there was an increase in the number of people caught driving with drugs in their system, which aligns with increased police access to roadside testing devices.
SGI reminded drivers that alcohol, cannabis, and other drugs can impair the ability to drive.
Those stopped under the influence of drugs are subject to the same penalties as driving under the influence of alcohol, including licence suspensions, vehicle impoundments, financial penalties, and a mandatory impaired driving education program.
There were also 763 tickets given for distracted driving including 6040 for cellphone use, 4,338 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving offences, and 281 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, SGI said.
