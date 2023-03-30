Sask. police collect 135 unwanted firearms through amnesty program

Saskatchewan police services have collected 135 unwanted firearms and about 2,400 rounds of ammunition during the firearm amnesty program.

The program began on March 20 and will run until April 9, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

During the amnesty, Saskatchewan residents that have unwanted firearms, replicas, ammunition or gun parts can surrender them to the police.

“During this time, no charges will be laid in relation to unauthorized possession or careless storage of these items,” the release said.

Last year about 241 guns were handed in to police.

“What we think this program does is reduce the availability for criminals to access firearms,” Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper told CTV News at the time.

“So if there's a property crime or break-in, there's less likelihood a criminal will encounter a firearm.”

Of the 241 guns surrendered in the province, 81 came through SPS, 79 were handed into RCMP and 48 to Regina Police Service.

SPS said those looking to surrender their unwanted firearms need to contact their local police service.

“Members of the public must not transport firearms to municipal services, detachments or conservation offices,” the release said.

“By pre-arrangement, police officers or conservation officers will attend to pick up unwanted firearms from the homes of residents who wish to surrender them.”

-With files from Laura Woodward