Sask. Police Commission to review non-uniform symbols worn by Saskatoon police

The Saskatchewan Police Commission is reviewing symbols that officers in Saskatoon can wear after it was determined they couldn't wear the Thin Blue Line patch.

According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) report to the Board of Police Commissioners, officers are not permitted to wear the symbol, a Canadian flag with a thin blue line through it.

The report came after a member of the public became concerned after he witnessed some officers wearing the patch. Chief Troy Cooper says the symbol isn’t prevalent within the force.

“The officers that we did talk to had a really passionate attachment to it for the idea that it was supportive of police, particularly around mental health,” Cooper told CTV News.

Police say the symbol originally symbolized the courage of police officers and devotion to the public.

However, a letter to the commission from Saskatoon resident Graham MacDonald stated the imagery has now become a partisan symbol to some following the Black Lives Matter movement. By wearing it while on duty, officers are making a political statement, compromising their ability to enforce the law without bias, MacDonald said.

Now, other symbols like the Pride flag and Every Child Matters are also under review.

“It was time for us to refine our thinking. The letter raised a problem, quite frankly we did not know the answer to the question,” said Kearney Healy, vice-chair of the board of commissioners.

What officers wear is up to the Saskatchewan Police Commission and the symbol isn’t authorized by legislation. Other police officers in Canada are also dealing with the use of the patch.

“We have a uniform and by its very name it’s supposed to look the same on every person,” Cooper said.

He’s adamant that officers wearing the Thin Blue Line patches didn't mean to make a political statement.

“In the same way officers who are wearing a Pride patch or reconciliation flag. They work with the best of intentions.”

Cooper says the Saskatchewan Police Commission will let them know “very soon” about their decision on wearing symbols on their uniforms, especially with Pride month right around the corner.