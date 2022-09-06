Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings

A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.

The alert was issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by police after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.

Police said the shots were fired from a newer black Ford Mustang. RCMP also said the same vehicle was suspected in a shooting incident at a residence in Lloydminster and attempted fuel theft in the RM of Brittania.

In an update issued after 2 p.m., RCMP said the vehicle had been located on Onion Lake Cree Nation and that two men were in police custody.

When the alert was issued, RCMP said the incident was not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.

CANCELLED: Dangerous Persons Alert issued by Maidstone RCMP. The black Mustang and two occupants have been located in Onion Lake. Two adult males in custody. Shelter in place ended. If heightened risk is identified, we will alert the public. ^km