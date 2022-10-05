iHeartRadio

Sask. Police find woman’s body in burned vehicle


A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service have identified a 36-year-old woman found inside a burned vehicle over the weekend.

Police said the woman’s identity was confirmed following an autopsy on Wednesday but did not release any further details.

The woman’s body was found on Sunday morning in the 1200 block of 17th Street West.

The criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit continue to investigate. 

