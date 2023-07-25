Sask. police officer facing criminal charges has case adjourned

A 21-year member of the Prince Albert Police Service charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessities of life had his matters spoken to in court on Tuesday.

Tyson Morash faces the criminal charges in connection with the in-custody death of 33-year-old Saul Laliberte in November of 2021.

Laliberte’s family members and supporters filled the courtroom, but Morash was not present. His lawyer appeared by phone and asked to have the matter adjourned because the defence wasn’t provided with disclosure.

The judge granted the request and adjourned the matter to August 29.

Chris Brown, senior Crown prosecutor, said the next step in the case is for the defence to receive and review disclosure.

“Then from there we would be looking for them to enter a plea and make an election as to what court they wish to be tried in,” he said.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) showed support for Laliberte’s family.

“The chiefs wanted to say today that we fully support Amelia Bloomfield and her journey for justice, and we want an unbiased proper process,” said Jason Stonechild, executive director of justice with the FSIN.

Stonechild, a former deputy chief with the P.A. police service, spoke of his personal experience in policing. He said it’s very complex and said there are concerns over health and responsibility when dealing with vulnerable people.

“Tyson Morash, I know him personally, he's a good officer, and that's the problem with policing, there's so many difficult decisions to make on a day-to-day basis,” Stonechild said, “That risk management is not acceptable,” he added.

He notes the details of the incident are not yet public, and echoes his support for the family and respect for a fair process.