Sask. police searching for inmate that escaped healing lodge
A warrant has been issued for an inmate who went missing from a Saskatchewan healing lodge.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Dane Woodward, 30, was not accounted for during a formal count at Willow Cree Healing Lodge on Tuesday.
CSC said staff immediately contacted Rosthern RCMP and a warrant was issued.
Woodward is described as five foot 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, a CSC news release said.
He was serving a sentence of two years and five months for robbery, flight from a peace officer, identity fraud and failure to comply with a probation order.
Anyone with information about Woodward should contact police.
CSC said they will investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Willow Cree is a minimum-security institution near Duck Lake, the CSC release said. It is about 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
