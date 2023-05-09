Sask. police searching for inmate that escaped healing lodge

A warrant has been issued for an inmate who went missing from a Saskatchewan healing lodge.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Dane Woodward, 30, was not accounted for during a formal count at Willow Cree Healing Lodge on Tuesday.

CSC said staff immediately contacted Rosthern RCMP and a warrant was issued.

Woodward is described as five foot 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, a CSC news release said.

He was serving a sentence of two years and five months for robbery, flight from a peace officer, identity fraud and failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information about Woodward should contact police.

CSC said they will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Willow Cree is a minimum-security institution near Duck Lake, the CSC release said. It is about 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.