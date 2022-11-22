Sask. police warn of rise in 'sextortion' targeting youth

Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) is warning parents to be careful as the number of sextortion incidents is on the rise in Saskatoon.

“This is a growing problem, the sextortion, particularly in young people, children, and young men,” executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre Regan Conway told CTV News.

“It's important that parents are aware and speak to their kids about the dangers of being online.”

According to police, most incidents start with conversations on social media. The offenders usually target young men and pretend to be around the same age.

“They think that they're speaking to a young female or a young male and they're interested in them,” Conway said.

“They'll convince another young person to send explicit pictures to them.”

That’s when things turn on the victims, Conway said.

“Once an explicit picture is sent, they use that shame or embarrassment that they have sent this to somebody who isn't who they believe to be,” she said. “It might be a young male and they've now they're being told that they've sent this to another male and so there might be shame or embarrassment. And then they're coming back and they're using that blackmail or that sextortion to get them to send money.”

The. ICE unit says it's seen over a dozen of reports in the last month.

The suspects in the cases are often located overseas and can be difficult to identify and prosecute, according to police.

Conway said that parents need to be diligent and start talking with their kids about online safety.

“It's important for parents to talk about it with their kids,” she said. “As a parent they can come and talk to you or another adult, a safe person that they can come and speak to, because that's what these predators are relying on is that you're not going to say anything, you're going to do what they're asking of you. And you're not going to ask for help.”