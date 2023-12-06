Sask. police watchdog investigating after woman dies following RCMP wellness check

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died following a wellness check by RCMP in Wilkie.

Officers were asked to perform a wellness check on Tuesday evening at a residence in Wilkie, a town located about 165 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

According to an RCMP news release, they didn’t find the woman at the first residence, but around 9:30 p.m. they were directed to a different home where there was a reported 911 hang-up.

RCMP said officers found the woman at this second location, determined she needed medical care, and took her into custody under the Mental Health Act.

She was transferred to paramedics to be brought to hospital. Police said she “went into medical distress” on route and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her family has been notified.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the RCMP’s interaction with the woman and the circumstances of her death.