Sask. politics not ready for 'vocal' Indigenous woman, says NDP MLA who was considering leadership bid

A Saskatoon NDP MLA who was considering a bid for the party's leadership says she's decided against it.

The move comes less than a week after NDP leader Ryan Meili resigned following the party's byelection loss in a constituency long considered to be an NDP stronghold.

On Sunday, Saskatoon Centre MLA Betty Nippi-Albright posted a series of tweets explaining that she was mulling a run for leader.

"From my heart, thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past few days to encourage me to run for the leadership," Nippi-Albright wrote.

"I am curious, is Saskatchewan ready for a strong and vocal First Nations woman to lead?"

Nippi-Albright's tweets came after another message on Twitter — sent by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations — suggesting she would be "a bold, charismatic, and strong Treaty First Nations Indigenous voice leading in provincial politics."

However, in another series of tweets sent on Wednesday she said she will not be running.

"First off, I am humbled and honoured to have received such magnificent encouragement by so many folks across this province and this country," Nippi-Albright said.

"At this moment in time — I do not believe the political establishment is ready to have a vocal First Nation woman lead and become the Premier of Saskatchewan."

Nippi-Albright said she entered provincial politics to utilize her education, lived experience, and community development skills in making a positive change for the future.

"I will continue serving as the MLA for Saskatoon Centre while being vocal and speaking truth to power," Nippi-Albright.

Nippi-Albright said she is "excited" to work with the next leader of the party.

As of Thursday morning, a candidate had yet to declare their intention to succeed Meili.