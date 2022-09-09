Sask. Polytechnic architecture students get hands on design experience

Architecture students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Moose Jaw were able to get some hands-on experience designing an interpretive cultural centre near the Wakamow Valley on Friday.

Students were put into small groups in a design charette day with Ray Gosselin, an Indigenous architect with Dakota ancestry.

The students were able to brainstorm and present new ideas related to the proposed cultural centre.

“We are working on a very real development project in the city of Moose Jaw,” said Gosselin. “I'm always in favor of making that connection with education.”

A “charrette” is a small group coming together to form ideas.

“In charettes, goals, mission, objectives, visions, can be developed,” said Gosselin.

Angela Deans is head of the Architectural Technologies Program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and said there are many benefits to for students to work in smaller groups.

“Having the opportunity to work in small groups where they can collaborate, and work towards a goal together is really allowing them to practice those skills before they go into industry,” said Deans.

The proposed development has significant indigenous history and Gosselin has ties to the area.

“I know that my ancestors actually traveled and camped here from coming up from the United States, which is where a lot of my family members reside now,” said Gosselin. “There is certainly definite history in and around Moose Jaw”.

Joshua Kodack, from White City, Sask., participated in Friday’s workshop.

He said the opportunity to participate in and learn from some of the best was too good to pass up on.

“It is a really an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work alongside such a wide spread community and an amazing faculty of the architectural technology program,” said Kodack. “(To) share a lot of really unbelievable views with a great variety of people.”

Gosselin adds that it is just as important for the students to learn about Indigenous culture and apply it to their career.

“Being able to learn and do something about Indigenous Culture as well as being able to expand their horizons to do a project like this gives them a chance to be a little creative in that regard,” said Gosselin.

Gosselin, along with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, hope to collaborate more in the future allowing students to receive hands on experience and further enhance their learning experience.