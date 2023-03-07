Sask. Polytechnic joins other institutions banning TikTok

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is following the lead of governments across Canada by prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.

Sask. Polytech told CTV News on Tuesday the decision was effective immediately.

“This decision is due to recent announcements by the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan, providing a similar direction for all government work phones while the platform is under investigation by the federal privacy commissioner,” a spokesperson for the school said in an emailed statement.

“Sask. Polytech’s IT policies and procedures incorporate best practices to detect, mitigate and protect against cybersecurity threats,” it said.

The University of Saskatchewan has not followed suit.

In a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U of S said the school has an effective set of security policies relating to its devices, and that they are continually evaluated and updated.

“We discourage the use of all social media platforms on USask-owned devices, but do not have policies that prohibit such use at this time. While we consistently assess a variety of social media platforms, we have not yet determined it necessary to adjust University processes related to USask-owned devices for TikTok at this time.”