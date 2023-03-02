Sask. Polytechnic urges caution after animal tracks spotted on Regina campus

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is urging caution for students after animal tracks were found near Regina campus buildings.

"It is important to note that we do not have any confirmation of animal type," said an email sent to students on Thursday.

"Due to the open landscape around the Regina Campus, we could experience wildlife sightings of a wide variety including coyote, cougar, deer and moose."

The message to students offers suggestions such as staying aware of what is going around you and sticking to well-lit routes where there are people in sight.

The email to students says the tracks are being investigated.