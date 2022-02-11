Sask. premier asks protesters not to block border crossings during planned weekend demonstrations

Saskatchewan’s premier is asking protesters not to block border crossings during demonstrations planned for the weekend.

In a message posted to social media, Premier Scott Moe said he and his government hear the concerns of protesters, but asked them not to disrupt Saskatchewan border crossings.

“I am asking you to exercise that right and make your voices heard without impeding the rights of others to cross the border,” Moe said in the statement.

“The people in those trucks and other vehicles crossing the border are your fellow Canadians. They are your Saskatchewan friends and neighbours. Don’t advocate for your freedoms by obstructing theirs.”

A demonstration is planned at Saskatchewan’s Regway Border crossing on Highway 6 for the weekend. Another event at the North Portal crossing on Highway 39 is planned for next week.

Protests at border crossings have popped up around Canada, blocking major crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

Moe said the government understands the protestoes’ concerns, noting plans for the province to remove the remaining public health orders, announced earlier this week.

“But as you stand up for your rights and freedoms, do so in a way that respects the rights and freedoms of others,” Moe said.

“Know that Saskatchewan hears you and your Saskatchewan government hears you.”

Here is my statement on potential protests at border crossings in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/OQBb1gVdZT

Speaking Friday, Prime Minister Justin said “everything” is on the table to bring ongoing protests and blockades to an end, aside from deploying the Canadian Armed Forces.

Demonstrators are blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. The protest is into its fifth day. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted an injunction to end the blockade on the bridge, on Friday.

A blockade at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta also continues.

Protests in the nation’s capital are on day 15, as trucks continue to block numerous Ottawa roads.