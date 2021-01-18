Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's plans to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline extension on his first day in office "very disappointing".

"Construction of this project should be a top priority for Canadian-U.S. economic relations," Moe said in an emailed statement.

Moe described the cancelled project as "critical" to North American energy security and said the project had "significant Indigenous support" behind it.

"Environmentally, Keystone will reach net-zero emissions when it first turns on, and will be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2030," Moe said. “While I am urging the Prime Minister to leverage his relationship with Mr. Biden, Saskatchewan will continue exercising our contacts in Washington D.C. to advocate for the continuation of this project that clearly benefits both of our nations."

It’s very disappointing to hear reports that President-elect Biden is planning to shut down the Keystone Pipeline expansion on his first day in office. 1/4https://t.co/Suonhiit1e

The Keystone XL pipeline extension is a cross-border project that seeks to build upon existing infrastructure transporting Canadian crude oil into the U.S.

It aims to deliver 830,000 barrels of oil from Hardisty, Alta. to Steele City, Neb., and would cost approximately US$8 billion.

The Keystone XL pipeline extension has sparked protests from climate and Indigenous groups on both sides of the border.

Biden's election campaign was open about his intention to dissolve the extension deal since May.

With files from CTV News.ca