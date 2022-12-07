Sask. premier has 56% approval rating: poll
At 56 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating amongst the Canadian provinces, according to a recent poll.
Topping the list was Quebec’s Francois Legault with an approval rating of 57 per cent.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson received the lowest approval rating at 26 per cent.
Moe’s approval rating is down slightly – one per cent – from a similar poll conducted in September.
Legault, who had an approval rating of 43 per cent in the September poll, saw the biggest jump in approval.
Moe’s highest approval rating was in May of 2020 at 65 per cent, his lowest was in October of 2021 at 43 per cent.
Currently, 26 per cent of those surveyed in Sask. said they strongly approve of Moe, 30 per cent said they approve, 13 per cent disapprove, 30 per cent strongly disapprove and two per cent said they were not sure.
Angus Reid said 504 people were surveyed in Saskatchewan between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.
Overall 5,030 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum took part in the survey.
