Sask. premier has highest approval rating in Canada, according to poll

At 57 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the highest approval rating in Canada, according to a poll from Angus Reid Institute released on Wednesday.

Despite receiving the highest approval rating, Moe saw a three per cent decline from a similar poll released in March.

According to Angus Reid, almost three-in-five residents offered a positive assessment of his performance.

Moe’s highest approval rating came in the springs of 2019 and 2020 when it was 65 per cent, the poll says.

His lowest approval rating was 43 per cent in September 2021, according to the poll.

The poll says that of those surveyed in Saskatchewan, 25 per cent strongly approve of Moe, 32 per cent moderately approve, 12 per cent moderately disapprove, 27 per cent strongly disapprove and four per cent were not sure of their stance.

After Moe was Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston with an approval rating of 55 per cent, followed by Quebec’s Francois Legault at 48 per cent.

Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson had the lowest approval rating of the poll at 25 per cent.

Newly elected Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received an approval rating of 45 per cent.

Angus Reid said the online poll was conducted from May 30 to June 3 among a randomized sample size of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

In Saskatchewan, 330 people were surveyed with a margin of error of +/- 4 per cent.