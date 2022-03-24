Sask. premier heading to Europe for trade talks

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany for trade talks next week.

Moe and his delegation will depart for London on Saturday, with an additional stop in Frankfurt, and will return to Regina April 1.

The purpose of the trip is to develop trade opportunities and highlight investment potential in Saskatchewan for companies in the UK and more broadly across Europe to reinforce the role Saskatchewan can play in food security and energy security as a partner, the province said in a news release.

"The United Kingdom is an important and valued trading partner for Saskatchewan, and we look forward to further developing this already strong economic relationship," Moe said in the release. "Companies in the UK are significant buyers of our agri-food products and as a global agricultural powerhouse, Saskatchewan will continue to supply sustainably produced, high-quality agricultural products and food ingredients for the UK now and into the future."

One of the meetings will be with K+S, which is Saskatchewan’s largest investor to date, operating a solution potash mine northwest of Regina.