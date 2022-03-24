Sask. premier heading to Europe for trade talks
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany for trade talks next week.
Moe and his delegation will depart for London on Saturday, with an additional stop in Frankfurt, and will return to Regina April 1.
The purpose of the trip is to develop trade opportunities and highlight investment potential in Saskatchewan for companies in the UK and more broadly across Europe to reinforce the role Saskatchewan can play in food security and energy security as a partner, the province said in a news release.
"The United Kingdom is an important and valued trading partner for Saskatchewan, and we look forward to further developing this already strong economic relationship," Moe said in the release. "Companies in the UK are significant buyers of our agri-food products and as a global agricultural powerhouse, Saskatchewan will continue to supply sustainably produced, high-quality agricultural products and food ingredients for the UK now and into the future."
One of the meetings will be with K+S, which is Saskatchewan’s largest investor to date, operating a solution potash mine northwest of Regina.
-
Draisaitl scores twice, Edmonton Oilers roll to 5-2 win over San Jose SharksLeon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
-
Repeat offender arrested in Bashaw as police seize loaded gun, ammunitionA repeat offender faces multiple charges after being arrested by Bashaw RCMP Tuesday.
-
'Everyone deserves to be seen on stage': Local production fights inaccessibility with artAfter years of being told to fit into the theatre space, an Edmonton actor is making the space fit her unique story.
-
Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown VancouverA serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.
-
Peer mental health support returns to in person meetingsThe Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competitionA Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 yearsIn the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
-
Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois FallsGreg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction companyA Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.