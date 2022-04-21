Sask. premier included in latest round of Russian sanctions

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is included in the latest round of sanctions imposed by the Russian Government.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions are in response to what it called “anti-Russian” and “discriminatory” measures imposed by Canada.

Anyone on the “stop list” is indefinitely prohibited from entering Russia, according to the ministry.

In a statement to CTV News, Moe said the province continues to stand with the people of Ukraine against “Putin’s unlawful and illegal invasion of their sovereign country.”

“Being sanctioned by Putin is a badge of honour that I will accept on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan and the people of our province,” he said.

The list also includes Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Moe also responded to the news of the sanctions on Twitter, saying “Slava Ukraini,” which translates to “glory to Ukraine.”

The list includes 61 people and features government officials, active or retired military personnel and members of the media.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

Many Canadian senators were banned from entering Russia in a round of counter sanctions last week.