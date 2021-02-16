Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe – along with five other premiers – has written a letter to the Prime Minister to ask Ottawa to get involved in the effort to save air traffic control towers in several cities.

Regina is one of seven Canadian cities under consideration for permanent air tower closure. Nav Canada is reviewing whether some airports are busy enough to require the service.

Moe – along with the premiers of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the Yukon – asked the federal government to advise Nav Canada to delay any decision until COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and air traffic returns to normal levels.

The letter stated that the federal government should not approve the final decision of the reviews until the pandemic has eased.

“When the pandemic passes, and it will, the aviation industry will play a large role in the economic recovery of each and every province and territory in the nation of Canada,” reads the letter.

The aviation industry has been one of the hardest hit during COVID-19. NAV CANADA has recently put Air Traffic Control towers at several sites including YQR under review, with the potential of a closure or reduction to this crucial service. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Iy7OS8ZwKb

Though Nav Canada is a private company, according to the letter, the federal government elects three members to the Board of Directors and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra will have oversight of the review.

According to a release from the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, more than 100 air traffic controllers received layoff notices across the country last month – including the 10 controllers at the Regina airport.

A petition to save Regina’s tower has gathered more than 8,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.