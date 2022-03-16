Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms

Saskatchewan’s premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.

Premier Scott Moe circulated a petition at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention on Wednesday, asking government officials, delegates and guests to sign it.

The premier said a rail strike could be “catastrophic” and create further supply chain issues.

“This simply cannot happen,” Moe said

He said the essential service designation would ensure back-to-work legislation is passed if members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) follow through with strike action against their employer, CP Railway.

Moe said the designation does not undermine workers’ rights to strike. Similar essential service designations are given to healthcare workers, SaskPower employees and Ministry of Highways operators, to ensure services continue during job action.

“Rail is no different. It is essential for communities and people within the province of Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“In no way does this undermine negotiations at any collective bargaining table, but it would preserve that service.”

Ray Orb, president of SARM, signed the petition. He said this is an issue SARM members have been raising for years.

“It’s probably the worst time ever for a major rail carrier to go on strike,” Orb said.

“It will affect not only the livelihoods of farmers, but the lives of their cattle.”

Orb said a potential rail strike would be detrimental in Saskatchewan. Producers rely on the railway to deliver grain, but to also receive feed for their livestock.

“A lot of our farmers are stressed out already because they don’t have hay, some of them running out of water,” Orb said.

“This grain is crucial, and if we run out of grain we’re going to have issues in the livestock sector that we haven’t seen.”

TCRC members voted in favour of strike action on March 4. According to the TCRC website, the main issues in the collective bargaining agreement negotiations include wages, benefits and pensions.

A possible work stoppage would affect more than 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons at CP Railway.

The TCRC has been, and remains, in a position to issue a 72-hour strike notice and begin a work stoppage since March 13.

In an emailed statement, CP Railway said it has been meeting with the TCRC and federal mediators throughout the weekend “in the hope of achieving a negotiated settlement and averting a work stoppage.”

The negotiations are continuing in Calgary.

In a statement, the office of the Minister of Transport said safe and reliable railways play an important role in supporting the Canadian economy.

“Our government encourages all parties to continue working together to reach a resolution, and we will continue to monitor this situation closely,” read the statement.

According to Moe, provincial government officials have been in ongoing talks with the Transport Minister’s office.

Moe said his government will be reaching out to other provinces in the coming days to garner support.